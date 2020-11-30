WF Crime Stoppers needs help solving burglary after firearms, gaming devices stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have released their new Crime of the Week: They’re asking for the community’s help in solving a burglary that happened on Nov. 23.
According to Crime Stoppers, an apartment in the 1200 block of Ridgeway Drive was broken into sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The suspects reportedly stole several firearms and gaming devices.
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.