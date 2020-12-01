Camp Fire registration open for after-school program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bettye Ricks joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the Camp Fire After-School program.
Membership is $15 a year for one child or $35 a year for a family of three or more and a signed permission slip is required.
Children in the After-School program get picked up after school once a week and are taken to Harrell Park.
The activities scheduled range from sports, crafts, swimming, skating, time in nature, scavenger hunts, archery, cookouts, field trips and more.
Any child in kindergarten through eighth grade can participate.
Children are dropped back off at their school at 6 p.m.
There are limits to how many children from each school can participate due to social distancing limits for the buses and vans.
