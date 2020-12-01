Candidates for Senate District 30 still campaign during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s a special runoff election happening this month for Senate District 30 in the State of Texas and the candidates are continuing to campaign.
Representative Drew Springer and Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther are facing off in the election on December 19.
“I’m glad that we got a little more time instead of the thirtyish days that we got in the first election,” said candidate Shelley Luther.
A special election was held at the end of September, however none of the candidates received 51% of the votes.
The candidates have more time to make stops around the district that covers 14 counties.
Both candidates say COVID-19 has not stopped them from meeting with people.
“We are going to places that are readily letting us come in maskless so we can actually talk face-to-face and have discussions,” said Luther on her campaigning.
Springer said in a statement:
“While some events have been cancelled or conducted remotely during COVID-19, there have still been many opportunities to visit with the citizens of our district in-person as well. We have attended forums, meet-and-greets, and other meetings hosted by local Republican groups and civic organizations.”
Both Republican candidates support an individual’s right to wear or not wear a mask.
Early voting starts December 9.
