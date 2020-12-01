City Council proposes new maintenance ordinance for downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls City Council met on Dec. 1 to discuss a new maintenance ordinance that may affect property owners.
“The work has been going on for a few years now but as advocates and liaisons for historical preservation we think these are the next appropriate steps to make sure that what we have down there is maintained,” said Jana Schmader, executive director of Wichita Falls Downtown Development.
Downtown Wichita Falls has more than 100 buildings, almost all of them are privately owned.
“Really the crutch of this is to maintain those levels and bring those properties up so that they have a future if their brought or sold or a tenant comes in or their redeveloped that theirs something there for that to happen,” Terry Floyd, Wichita Falls City Development Services Director.
Some of the vacant building Downtown have fallen in disrepair, which has led the city council and business owners to propose for stricter maintenance guidelines for the exterior interior structural soundness of buildings.
The city council has also proposed new zoning laws that will reflect plans the city plans to implement what they believe the future of downtown Wichita Falls will be be.
Rezoning changes and these maintenance ordinances are expected to happen in 2021.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.