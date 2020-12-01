City of Wichita Falls properties for sale in sealed bid

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is using a sealed bid to auction off 70 lots to the public.
Bids will be opened on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
All bids must be submitted by 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and must be on an official bid form provided by the Property Management Division along with a cashier’s check for 10% of the total bid.
For a complete list of the properties and the steps you must take to submit a bid, click here.
See below for the full press release from the city:
City of Wichita Falls Sealed Bid Sale for Seventy Parcels
Wichita Falls, Texas – The City of Wichita Falls is offering seventy (70) parcels of Trustee real property for sale to the general public by sealed bid. To view the complete list of properties visit the website at: https://www.wichitafallstx.gov/2181/Sealed-Bid-Sales.
Bids will be opened at 2:00PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in the City Council Chambers of Memorial Auditorium, 1300 Seventh Street, Wichita Falls. Bids must be submitted on an official bid form provided by the Property Management Division and must be accompanied by a cashier’s check for ten (10%) percent of the total bid, and sealed in the specially marked envelope with your signature across the seal. Bids received after the appointed opening time will be returned to the bidder unopened.
All bids must be submitted no later than 1:30PM, December 16, 2020 to the Property Administration Office, Room 107, Memorial Auditorium, where specifications and additional bid information are also available.
Bid packets are available in the Property Administration Office, Memorial Auditorium, 1300 7th Street, Room 107, Wichita Falls, Texas or online at https://www.wichitafallstx.gov/2181/SealedBid-Sales. The City Council reserves the right to accept all or any part of the bids.
For questions please contact the Property Administration office at (940) 761-8816.
