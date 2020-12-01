City of Wichita Falls properties for sale in sealed bid

Bids will be opened at 2:00PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in the City Council Chambers of Memorial Auditorium, 1300 Seventh Street, Wichita Falls. Bids must be submitted on an official bid form provided by the Property Management Division and must be accompanied by a cashier’s check for ten (10%) percent of the total bid, and sealed in the specially marked envelope with your signature across the seal. Bids received after the appointed opening time will be returned to the bidder unopened.