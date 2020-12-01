A cold front brings in precipitation chances Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are going to see mild conditions in the area. We will have a high of about 61 with mostly sunny skies but the wind is going to be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 35 with mostly clear skies. However going into tomorrow morning clouds will increase and we will have rain chances returning to the forecast. We will see a cold front moving through the area and with it will come rain chances. The high on Wednesday is going to be 44 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong out of the north at about 20 to 25 miles per hour.