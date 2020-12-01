Downtown business could be allowed have products on sidewalks outside store

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday, Wichita Falls Downtown Development proposed an agreement at the city council meeting that would allow downtown businesses to place products outside their stores in the pedestrian right of ways, such as sidewalks.
“We reached out to colleagues across the state and researched what other cities are doing to try to drive traffic but do it in a safe manner for the public,” said Wichita Falls Downtown Development Executive Director Jada Schmader.
The business potential agreement was discussed more in-depth on Tuesday night during a virtual stakeholder’s meeting. It comes at the perfect time with people starting to fill out their Christmas gift lists.
“The big push right now is holiday spending,” said Schmader. “How to get through this next quarter, how to help those businesses stay open and alive in downtown Wichita Falls.”
Many of the downtown businesses have seen profits plummet due to the pandemic and are trying their best to stay afloat, such as antique store Echoes from the Past.
“I’m not sure about the percentage but it’s probably half of what it was the year before,” said store owner Pam Ash.
In addition to helping create a safer shopping experience, the staff at Echoes also sees the potential agreement as a great way to advertise what’s inside the store.
“It would make us a little more visible for people just passing by,” said Ash. “They might see something that might catch their eye and draw them in the store.”
For now, Echoes from the Past and other businesses are staying optimistic.
“We’re still happy to be here and we’re hanging in there,” said Ash.
