Four new deaths, 179 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed four new deaths and 179 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 183 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 7,299 cases in Wichita County, with 2,639 of them still being active.
There have been 4,523 total recoveries, 35,949 negative tests and 137 deaths.
There are currently 2,541 patients recovering at home while 98 are in the hospital. 24 patients are currently in critical care.
There are now 755 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report four deaths today; Case 5,521 (80+), Case 6,556 (80+), Case 3,005 (80+) and Case 4,633 (60 - 69). There are 179 new cases, 98 hospitalizations, and 183 recoveries to report.
Attached are two new graphs that Health Director, Lou Kreidler, presented during today’s City Council meeting. Based on the latest trends, the Health District estimates by the end of December, we may have over 1,150 cases per week. The estimate of 1,150 new cases per week averages out to 164 new cases per day. This would exceed the capacity to conduct case investigation in its current form. The second graph shows the peak weekly hospitalization forecast. If there are no changes, based on the latest trends, by the end of December, the hospitalizations could be as high as 130 people per day.
Hospitalizations = 98
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 6
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 8
Critical - 6
60 - 69
Stable - 14
Critical - 7
70 - 79
Stable - 23
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 21
Critical - 2
