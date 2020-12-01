Four new deaths, 179 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

Attached are two new graphs that Health Director, Lou Kreidler, presented during today’s City Council meeting. Based on the latest trends, the Health District estimates by the end of December, we may have over 1,150 cases per week. The estimate of 1,150 new cases per week averages out to 164 new cases per day. This would exceed the capacity to conduct case investigation in its current form. The second graph shows the peak weekly hospitalization forecast. If there are no changes, based on the latest trends, by the end of December, the hospitalizations could be as high as 130 people per day.