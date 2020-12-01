MSU Texas reports five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday two new staff members and three new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Five students have also made recoveries.
A total of 244 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Tuesday just after 3:20 p.m., says the patients are made up of 39 faculty/staff members and 205 students. There are currently 14 active student cases and 7 active staff cases.
Two students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
