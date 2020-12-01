United Family to donate one dollar to food banks for each flu shot given in December

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The United Family is donating one dollar to food banks for each flu shot they give throughout December.
This promotion includes all pharmacy locations in United Supermarkets, Market Streets, Amigos and Albertsons Markets.
It will run through Dec. 31 and will benefit food banks in the areas where the funds are raised, including the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
See below for the full press release from the United Family:
The United Family launches promotion to donate a dollar to local food banks for each flu shot given during December
LUBBOCK, Texas — During December, the United Family will donate one dollar to local food banks for each flu shot given across all markets throughout the month of December.
The United Family made the decision to do this fundraiser to both help encourage participation in flu shots during this year’s flu season, as well as to help food banks in its areas of operation combat food insecurity during the holiday season.
Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for the United Family, said this promotion will include all pharmacy locations in United Supermarkets, Market Streets, Amigos and Albertsons Markets.
“We hope our guests will take advantage of this promotion throughout the month of December,” Purser said. “It will be a really easy way for people to not only help themselves stay healthy but also a way to help a neighbor.”
The promotion will run from December 1 to December 31 and will benefit food banks in the local areas where the funds are raised.
The following food banks will be receiving donations: High Plains Food Bank, South Plains Food Bank, Food Bank of West Central Texas, Roadrunner Food Bank, Santa Fe Food Depot, Concho Valley Regional Food Bank and Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.