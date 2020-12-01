WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout December

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of December.
They’ll be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Then on Saturday, they’ll be over at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All of the Mobile Pantry dates for December can be found below:
Lake Wichita Park (near the dog park)
- Dec. 3 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
- Dec. 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
City View Baptist Church
- Dec. 10 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St)
- Dec. 15 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- Dec. 16 – 10 a.m. to noon
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Dec. 18 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill Street Housing Center
- Dec. 22 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Dec. 23 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
