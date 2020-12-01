WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout December

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout December
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of December. (Source: WFAFB Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | December 1, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 11:22 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of December.

WFAFB mobile pantry December dates
WFAFB mobile pantry December dates (Source: Wichita Falls Area Food Bank)

They’ll be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, they’ll be over at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the Mobile Pantry dates for December can be found below:

Lake Wichita Park (near the dog park)

  • Dec. 3 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)

  • Dec. 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

City View Baptist Church

  • Dec. 10 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St)

  • Dec. 15 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Dec. 16 – 10 a.m. to noon

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Dec. 18 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill Street Housing Center

  • Dec. 22 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Dec. 23 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.