WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 78 active cases Tuesday

WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 78 active cases Tuesday
The cases will be broken down by campus. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | December 1, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 7:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

There are a total of 78 active cases at this time, with 48 of them being students and 30 being staff members.

Staff cases listed as “(.5)” represent staff members who work at more than one campus.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 11 3
Rider High School 4 0
Wichita Falls High School 4 0
Barwise Middle School 2 1
Kirby Middle School 1 4
McNiel Middle School 3 (.5)
Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 2 (.5) (.5)
Brook Village 0 0
Burgess Elementary 1 0
Crockett Elementary 0 0
Cunningham Elementary 12 1
Fain Elementary 1 2
Fowler Elementary 3 4 (.5)
Franklin Elementary 0 0
Haynes Elementary 0 1 (.5)
Jefferson Elementary 0 0
Lamar Elementary 0 1
Milam Elementary 3 0
Scotland Park Elementary 0 1
Sheppard Elementary 0 1
Southern Hills Elementary 0 1 (.5)
West Foundation Elementary 2 0
Zundy Elementary 0 0
Farris Early Childhood 1 (.5)
Northwest Head Start 0 3 (.5)
Career Education Center N/A 1
Other N/A 0

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.