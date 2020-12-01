Wichita County health leaders concerned about post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 spike

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday the possibility of being exposed to covid-19 is something many are thinking about, including county health leaders.
“It is absolutely worse than anything we’ve seen in our lifetime,” Lou Kreidler, director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Nearly 180 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Wichita County Tuesday. For those who’ve tested positive, this is what the quarantine process looks like.
“An individual is in essentially isolation from 14 days from date of symptom onset,” Amy Fagan, assistant director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District said.
That order from the health department goes for everyone in your household.
“You must be symptom free for three consecutive days at the end of your 14 day period,” Fagan said.
After that 14 day quarantine, the health department guidelines say to wear a mask when in public for two more weeks.
“What I expect to see by the end of this week is a large uptick in cases from our Thanksgiving exposure,” Kreidler said.
Fagan adds the spike in cases could mean changes to contact tracing.
“Based on that we’re slated to see over 1,100 cases in a week and we simply don’t have contact tracers, we don’t have enough, we don’t have enough phone lines, we don’t have enough computers,” Fagan said. “We work weekends, we work evenings, we are at capacity.”
“For those of you who continue to state that this is not real refuse to wear a mask, I wish you could talk to the mother of the man who’s in his 20′s who is in ICU on a vent at 100% and is fighting for his life,” Kreidler said.
