A Winter Storm Impacts the Region on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A winter storm will track across Oklahoma on Wednesday bringing blustery, cold weather down our way. Our temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s with gusty north winds. There will be areas of heavy snow on the north side of the system across northern and western Oklahoma. We’ll be on the south side of this, but there may be at least some light snow or a rain/snow mix across Southwestern Oklahoma and far Northwestern Oklahoma. Here, there may be some light accumulations. We’ll stay chilly into Thursday before we warm up this weekend.