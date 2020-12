WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clouds and north winds will create a chilly night across the area with most places seeing temperatures in the 30s with real-feel temperatures in the 20s. There may be some light rain or snow across southwestern parts of Oklahoma but any significant winter storm impacts will be well north of us. We’ll start cloudy on Thursday but some sunshine is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.