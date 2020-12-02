Dexter School officially moves into new location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After purchasing it over the summer, Dexter School has officially moved into its new campus in Wichita Falls.
“we took this essentially abandoned church and turned it into this fantastic modern school,” Michael Olaya, the CEO, said.
The halls of the former Fain Presbyterian Church now hold 3D printers, classrooms for students from elementary through high school and even the basement has become what they call the wreck room.
Olaya said Dexter’s growth is only proof of what’s possible in Wichita Falls.
“In terms of innovation people tend to think of New York or San Francisco,” he said, “but I actually think places like Wichita Falls are a hotbed for innovation.”
That innovation isn’t going unnoticed.
“We actually just heard from a remote student in Indianapolis who is moving to Wichita Falls to come to our campus in Wichita Falls,” Olaya said.
“I’ve already reached out to Michael and told him I want to meet this family when they get here,” Henry Florsheim added.
Henry Florsheim with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said a church wasn’t the first thing he thought of for a Dexter expansion.
“A really unique place where you wouldn’t expect this time of business to go and then you start thinking about it and it kind of makes sense,” he said, “the church building has everything they need.”
Olaya said the growth won’t stop here as he looks to make Dexter grow even globally.
“We get better over time,” he said, “and I think our parents are really excited to see that manifest in our campus.”
“We are so pumped at the chamber to see what they pull off next,” Florsheim added.
