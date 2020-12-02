Grayline Research Center hosts holiday toy drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Grayline Research Center is hosting a toy drive to benefit the children at the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas located right here in Wichita Falls.
The drive runs through Dec. 14 so all of the toys can be delivered on Dec. 15.
The Grayline Research Center has a box outside of their building at 3300 Seymour Highway for easy, no-contact donating.
Toys must be new and not wrapped in wrapping paper. The Center also asks that no toy weapons be donated.
