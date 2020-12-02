New program aims to encourage more shopping in downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development has a new program encouraging people to support small businesses. It’s called Discount Roundabout.
“If the businesses grow down here we all win, we all benefit,” Brooke Willis, owner of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate said.
For the next 29 days when you shop at select businesses in downtown Wichita Falls you’ll be rewarded, with a discount at another store, just show them your receipt.
If you bring Downtown Wichita Falls Development 10 receipts from 10 different participating businesses you shopped at in one week, you could get a free Downtown WF tote bag.
“Everyone that is downtown, we are kind of like a big family, we support each other,” Willis said. “I know all my customers go to Ramble (and Company) and eat at Progress (and Provisions Craft Kitchen) and the brewery. They go to all the places so why not let them benefit from supporting all of us.”
Those who own the shops in the heart of the city are still feeling the effects of the pandemic.
“For a lot of people that’s been their lifelong dream to do what they were doing and to all of a sudden potentially yanked out from under them is just devastating,” Dwayne Jackson, President and CEO of the Wichita Theatre said.
Jackson is not alone.
“Covid has slowed our business down and people are kind of a bit hesitant sometimes about getting out,” Connie Bennett, co-owner of Fashion Garage said.
This incentive to drive traffic downtown also shines light on places you may not of normally seen.
“We all thought it would be a great idea if everyone could come together and show a way of being able to support the other businesses that people might not of been to downtown,” Maddie Gerber, owner of Withershins Menagerie said.
For many places like Withershins Menagerie, extra measure are being taken in the name of safety. Recently the store stopped doing in-person appointments and is now doing virtual shopping via video calls.
So as we get into the giving season, consider getting your gifts from one of the little guys.
“Thanks to all the people who have really gotten the message to shop small, to support local, because I will say in this city it is happening,” Willis said.
“We hope that we will earn some extra business and give some people some discount and incentives to come and spend some time downtown,” Jackson said.
The participating business are below:
- 8th Street Coffee House – Buy 1 drink, get one 50% off
- Azure Wellness Spa & Salon – 25% off teeth whitening
- B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate – 10% off all chocolate
- Connect Packing & Shipping – 10% off engraving
- CrashWorks STEAM Studio & Maker Space – 20% off admission or products
- Echoes from the Past
- Encore the Christmas Store
- Fashion Garage – 10% off total purchase, offer cannot be combine with other offers
- Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall – 10% off food
- Hook & Ladder Coffees and Wine – 10% off merchandise
- Iron Horse Pub – 20% off IHP merchandise
- Karat Bar & Bistro
- Maniac’s Mansion Arcade & Cereal Bar
- Marcom ProductsPocket Picassos – 10% off, excluding toddler time
- Progress & Provision Craft Kitchen – Buy 1 Detroit style pizza, get 1 half off
- Ramble & Company – 15% off Ramble goods
- RedThreads Embroidery – 15% off orders over $25
- Rodriguez Tortillas & Tamales – 10% off
- Scratch – 10% off order
- Smarty Plants – 20% off Smarty Plants products
- Southern Sass – 10% off 1 item at Irresistibly Chic
- Southernly Inspired – 10% off entire store
- Stone Oven Pizza – 20% off
- Texas Underground BBQ
- The Burn Shop – 10% off in store purchase
- The Duck Coffee – 10% off all the things
- The Gypsy Kit – 15% off, excluding alcohol
- The Lilly Pad – 20% off art
- Weightless – $5 off first class
- Wichita Falls Brewing Company – 15% off on growlers and growler fills (WFBC beers only)
- Wichita Theatre – 1 free ticket with purchase of 3 to Santa’s North Pole Adventure, runs weekends of December 5 – Dec. 19
- Withershins Menagerie – 10% off total order, by appointment
