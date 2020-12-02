Night to Shine goes digital for a week-long event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ashley Whitfield from Onelife Community Church joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine.
Night to Shine is an annual free prom put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation for those with IDD and special needs.
This year’s Night to Shine will be done digitally as a week full of activities all leading up to the Friday night live simulcast event.
The Monday and Tuesday of the event will kick off with a Shine Thru Experience where guests can pick up their Night to Shine party kits from Onelife.
Then on Wednesday and Thursday there will be online events to help everyone get ready for the party.
The actual party will take place on Friday at 5 p.m. and there will be a Night to Shine float driving around town to help with the excitement. Times and locations for the float will be planned closer to the event.
If you would like to sponsor a guest’s party kit, the cost is $35.
For more information or if you’d like to register, volunteer or donate, click here.
