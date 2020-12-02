Rain chances look to come in later this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to have cool conditions across the area. We will have a high of about 44 with mostly cloudy skies. We do have a 30% chance of precipitation today. The further north that you go the more likely you will see a mix of precipitation or even a few snow flurries. Overnight tonight we will continue the precipitation chances with a 20% chance we will have a low of about 35 with cloudy skies. Going into Thursday will have a 20% chance of rain in the morning hours however after about those rain chances go away. Thursday we will have a high of about 47 with Cloudy Skies. However going into Friday we will warm up a little bit two more mild conditions and we will see a high of about 55.