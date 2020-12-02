STATE UPDATE: 54 new COVID-related deaths reported statewide, five in SWOK

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - State officials say 54 new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.
The deaths included five in Southwest Oklahoma. The five counties who reported one new death were Comanche, Stephens, Caddo, Tillman and Cotton.
Officials say the deaths occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30, 37 occurred since Nov. 26, 47 decedents were aged 65+, 6 decedents were 50-64 years of age and 1 decedent was 18-35 years of age in Waggoner County.
The number of active cases in Comanche County dropped below 900 while the number in Stephens County increased to nearly 400, making them the third most active in the area.
Active cases in the state dropped by nearly 700 but the 54 deaths represented a 3-percent increase. An explanation for the delay in reporting of the deaths was not released by officials.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov
