City View Jr. High students creating ‘Blessing Bags’ for homeless shelter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Inside Lori Roberts’ classroom right now there are crates already full of donated toiletries.
“It’s extremely heartwarming,” Roberts said, “it’s encouraging.”
The sixth grade English teacher and cheer coach knows it’s not always easy for students to get out and get involved, and after having success with these Blessing Bags in her last school district she knew it was something she wanted her current students to do.
“They’re seeing the donations coming in. They’re seeing what’s already been brought in,” she said, “and it’s almost like a challenge now.”
Although it’s a challenge between the three grade levels that won’t have a prize, Steve Sparks with Faith Mission said it will make an impact on the current supply pool.
“Absolutely the need for services from all of the non-profits in town have been up and the cold weather adds to that,” Spark said.
Sparks said the number of people who visit the shelter is greater than those involved in the programs.
“They’ll come in knowing we have those kinds of goody-bags available,” he said, “so it’s nice to have them whenever they come in.”
“Those little items that they can carry around on their person, hopefully that’ll be a great help to them,” Roberts added.
For Roberts, seeing her students bring in not only their requested items, but help fill those crates even more, “makes me smile.”
