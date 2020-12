WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Skies will clear tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s across the entire area by morning with lots of frosty conditions. Sunshine returns in full force on Friday with highs back in the 50s. A few clouds return for Saturday with more sunshine for Sunday and early next week. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, meaning highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s.