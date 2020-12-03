Duncan Christmas parade canceled

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan has made the decision to cancel it’s annual Christmas parade.
The parade was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, but officials decided to cancel due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Main Street Duncan Board says they received “many, many concerning calls, messages, and emails regarding the safety of the parade, CDC guidelines, and public safety.”
As an alternative to the parade, those who had planned to enter will be able to submit photos of their floats and vehicles, which will be showcased on Duncan’s Facebook page. The entries will be judged virtually, with a special “People’s Choice” category added for citizens to vote on by “liking” their favorite photo.
The winner of the “People’s Choice” category will receive a cash prize.
The President of Main Street Duncan, Nate Schacht also says that anyone who would like to showcase their floats and vehicles for public view are welcomed to park them within the downtown district.
Social distancing and face masks are encouraged while viewing the floats.
