Former Faith Mission client gets apartment after overcoming adversities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After nearly three years of being in and out of Wichita Falls’ Faith Mission, former client Wade Craig has finally attained one of his biggest goals.
“I wanted an apartment, to get a house with low rent so I can go and come when I want to,” Craig said. “If I wanna stay in the house a whole week, I can stay in the house a whole week and no one will bother me.”
Craig says during his time at Faith Mission, he would often refer to Psalm 23 which talks about walking through the valley of the shadow of death. For Craig, this verse speaks volumes about the journey toward his goal.
“Everybody has a story and every story matters to god so we try to help them become self-sufficient,” Faith Mission Director of Development Brad Prickett said.
Prior to his arrival, Craig’s own “shadow of death” included the loss of his mother and his wife, a medical discharge from the army, and just days after being approved for his apartment, a positive test for Covid-19.
“I had a lot of health problems and stuff but I just said well, just go to church and God will heal,” Craig said.
Though adversity has followed Craig throughout his life, he says his time at faith mission helped him transition as a person and root himself in his faith and of course, his new home
“We are so happy for them at that point because they are doing so well at that particular time,” said Prickett.
