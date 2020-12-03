More mild weather is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to have cold conditions across Texoma once again we will have a high of about 44 with cloudy skies throughout the day. A few places may try and warm up a little more as the sun will be coming out late in the day however a lot of us are going to experience overcast skies throughout the majority of the day. Overnight tonight we will have a very cold night, we will have a low of about 26 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong out of the North on Thursday at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Friday we will warm up a little bit and we will get close to about 60 for the high. On Saturday we look to reach the 60s with a high of 61 with mostly sunny skies.