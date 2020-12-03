MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases Thursday

By KAUZ Team | December 3, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 3:44 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Thursday two new staff members and two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Five students and three staff members have also made recoveries.

A total of 252 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Thursday just after 3:20 p.m., says the patients are made up of 42 faculty/staff members and 210 students. There are currently 9 active student cases and 7 active staff cases.

Two students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

