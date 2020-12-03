News Channel 6 City Guide: Electra Hospital District

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a closer look at the Electra Hospital District. It includes three clinics, one in Electra and two in Iowa Park that provides convenient and quality care.
“The Electra Medical Clinic is the original clinic that was here with the hospital. It’s our base clinic that has branched out into other areas,” Ben Segler, FNPC at the Electra Medical Clinic said.
You can find family and primary care along with women’s health exams at the Electra Medical Clinic located at 1207 S. Bailey Street. You can enjoy short wait times and staff with decades of combined experience.
“What makes Electra Medical Clinic stand out, to me, are the continuity in care that we provide. We can take care of patients here in the clinic. We can follow them in the hospital. Many of us do emergency care. We can follow them through rehab and home health as well,” Segler said. “We can meet all of your medical needs here and we have a great sense of teamwork and great communication amongst our staff.”
That continuity in care continues just down the road at the Iowa Park Clinic located 405 SW Access Road in Iowa Park. You can have lab work done and get needed x-rays. They also care for minor emergencies and offer vaccinations, and DOT or sports physicals.
“We have been open since 2014 and we offer family and pediatric services,” Kristi Barnard Macias, CPNP at the Iowa Park Clinic said. “What sets us apart here at the Iowa Park Clinic is we have very short wait times, wonderful, friendly staff, we treat you like family. We’re small but we’re conveniently located. We also have four certified nurse practitioners and one family medicine physician.”
That spirit is echoed throughout the Electra Hospital District, especially at Park Clinic which can be found at 310 W Alameda Street in Iowa Park. You can expect comprehensive outpatient care at Park Clinic.
“We serve all populations. Everything from infants to the elderly and everybody in between,” Larry Stutte, MD at Park Clinic said. “I think we offer a high-quality set of comprehensive family practice services.”
For a closer look at walk-in clinic hours at each location, special services offered, and more information about the Electra Hospital District, just head to ElectraHospital.com.
