Panda Biotech moves into new facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new hemp processing plant is one step closer to calling Wichita Falls home.
Panda Biotech started moving their equipment in at the old Delphi plant on I-44 on Thursday.
“There is no processor for hemp fibers,” said Scott Evans, Executive Vice President for Panda Biotech. “The farmers want to grow it, people want to use the product, but there was no one to use it on a commercial scale.”
Panda Biotech is currently the largest hemp processing facility in the United States.
They are based out of Dallas and focus on using hemp in our everyday lives for things like paper and clothing.
“It is new to our country,” said Evans. “They’ve been doing it in China and Europe. China has been doing this for hundreds and thousands of years.”
The new machines they received on Thursday will help break down the hemp and turn it into a product.
With 75 employees on-site and the combined work with farmers, it will create hundreds of jobs.
“There is a lot of cotton production out here,” said Evans. “This is a good central location where we can pull hemp from different locations in the state of Texas and be centrally located.”
“When you’ve got something in an industry like this in the United States and you’ve got someone like Panda Biotech with a proven business success, a good track record, and they intend to do something that will put Wichita Falls on the map, it’s what we hope for every day,” said Henry Florsheim, President, and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.
“The hemp industry is going to be huge and is going to change a lot of other industries,” said Evans. “From automotive, animal bedding, textiles, and industrials everything.”
Panda Biotech hopes to be up and fully operational by 2022 but says that they will be able to start some operations by the third quarter of 2021.
