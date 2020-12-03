Special runoff election early voting locations for Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The special runoff election is set for Dec. 19 but early voting kicks off on Dec. 9.
The runoff election is between Shelly Luther and Drew Springer for the District 30 Senate seat.
Below is a list of each location and the dates and times they will be open:
Lee Wholesale Floral building at 201 Lydia Drive, Wichita Falls, 76308
|DATE
|TIME
|Dec. 9 – Dec. 12
|10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Dec. 13
|Noon to 5 p.m.
|Dec. 14, Dec. 15
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wichita County Courthouse at 900 7th Street, Room 139, Wichita Falls, 76301
|DATE
|TIME
|Dec. 9 – Dec. 12
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Dec. 13
|Noon to 5 p.m.
|Dec. 14, Dec. 15
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 2 building at 102 W College, Burkburnett
|DATE
|TIME
|Dec. 9 – Dec. 12
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Dec. 13
|Noon to 5 p.m.
|Dec. 14, Dec. 15
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 4 building at 2023 SH 35 N, Electra
|DATE
|TIME
|Dec. 9 – Dec. 12
|8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Dec. 14, Dec. 15
|8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wichita County Tax Office Substation at 400 N Wall Street, Iowa Park
|DATE
|TIME
|Dec. 9 – Dec. 12
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Dec. 13
|Noon to 5 p.m.
|Dec. 14, Dec. 15
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
