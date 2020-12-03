Special runoff election early voting locations for Wichita County

The runoff election is between Shelly Luther and Drew Springer for the District 30 Senate seat.
By KAUZ Team | December 3, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 2:07 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The special runoff election is set for Dec. 19 but early voting kicks off on Dec. 9.

Below is a list of each location and the dates and times they will be open:

Lee Wholesale Floral building at 201 Lydia Drive, Wichita Falls, 76308

DATE TIME
Dec. 9 – Dec. 12 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 13 Noon to 5 p.m.
Dec. 14, Dec. 15 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wichita County Courthouse at 900 7th Street, Room 139, Wichita Falls, 76301

DATE TIME
Dec. 9 – Dec. 12 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 13 Noon to 5 p.m.
Dec. 14, Dec. 15 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 2 building at 102 W College, Burkburnett

DATE TIME
Dec. 9 – Dec. 12 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 13 Noon to 5 p.m.
Dec. 14, Dec. 15 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 4 building at 2023 SH 35 N, Electra

DATE TIME
Dec. 9 – Dec. 12 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 14, Dec. 15 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wichita County Tax Office Substation at 400 N Wall Street, Iowa Park

DATE TIME
Dec. 9 – Dec. 12 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 13 Noon to 5 p.m.
Dec. 14, Dec. 15 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

