WFAFB receives two match grants for December

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kara Nickens joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about two match grants the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank received for the month of December.
The Beaumont Foundation of America gave the WFAFB a $30,000 match grant and an anonymous donor gave another $10,000 match grant.
This means up to $40,000 in donations will be matched throughout the month of December.
Any donations made this month will be doubled until the food bank hits its goal.
The food bank says that each dollar donated can pay for a meal in the community.
If you’d like to donate and held the food bank reach its goal, click here.
