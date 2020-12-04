’Adopt a COVID Nurse’ group donating snacks to United Regional staff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nurses and other essential workers at United Regional have been on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic for months. As cases and hospitalizations have grown to levels not seen in the area, one group on Facebook is saying thank you for their hard work, by making sure they stay fed.
The group is called Adopt a COVID Nurse. They are asking for snacks and other supplies that will be delivered to 12 nursing stations in the hospital.
“Many of these nurses don’t have time to stop for lunch, for breakfast, for dinner,” Antoinette Boynton, an admin of the group said.
Things like crackers, chips, oatmeal bars, Goldfish, and mixed candies all go into large bowls, with plenty more extra in bags for refills.
“They can have energy which they need and we need our nurses to continue to be able to work and stay with those who need them,” Boynton said.
Over 600 essential staff has now been adopted, by a community wanting give thanks.
“Its hard to put into words because I see our nurses everyday and they are working so hard and so long and they care about those patients. This simple little gesture showing, letting them know that everybody in this community cares about them is just wonderful,” Kim Maddin, director of community relations and volunteer services for United Regional said.
The groups plans to make a delivery to the hospital every Friday.
If you would like to donate, food and supplies can be dropped off at either 905 Baylor or 912 Scott.
You can join the Facebook group here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.