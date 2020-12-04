Burkburnett businesses benefiting from people at home

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett is celebrating a new business as the city continues to see growth despite the pandemic.
Before the pandemic, the city saw more of businesses coming in or expand. While there is a slow down of new business, residents are supporting the local economy by shopping and eating at places in town.
Hayden Price, who owns Post Oak BBQ, officially opened the restaurant in Burkburnett today. Price was drawn to the small town by a friend’s recommendation to visit.
“We knew they needed barbeque and I heard they needed somewhere to watch football and drink beer,” said Price on opening the restaurant in Burkburnett.
It’s not just Price who sees what the Burkburnett offers. Others are more hesitant to open a business during the pandemic.
“A lot of them are just kind of putting it on hold. They’re showing their interest but kind of putting it on hold a little bit. I understand that,” said Laurianne Rodriguez, executive director of the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce.
It’s a challenge returning to before the pandemic, but there has been some good seen in Burkburnett.
“What we’ve actually seen during the pandemic is almost a reversal. People are staying home more. They’re working from home. So our grocery stores are booming and a lot of our little more local stores are too,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said there is less competing with nearby towns, such as Wichita Falls, since people are at home. People who work out of town may prefer to eat there before returning home.
According to Price, he’s seen how the community has rallied and already receiving a lot of positive feedback since working on the restaurant in mid-October. Price said he found the right place in Burkburnett and that he wanted to bring something different there with his restaurant.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.