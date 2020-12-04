Financial experts give tips to avoid fraud this Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Holiday shopping has begun and finance experts want people to be aware of fraud this Christmas.
“There is always some sort of breach or scam going on all the time,” said Joey Fino, an overdraft and fraud specialist at Texoma Community Credit Union.
Bank fraud is no uncommon and can happen to anyone.
“I got a call over lunch one day and it was a vendor from amazon prime confirming purchase that I had made,” said Dusty Sternadel, a local financial advisor. “It was for a product that I could not even pronounce, so I knew that I didn’t buy it or anyone in my family did.”
Sternadel contacted Amazon and got the issue resolved, but there are ways to protect yourself from this happening.
One way is to pay attention to the websites you visit and pay close attention to who has your information.
“You have to be very careful for what websites you use to shop,” said Fino. “This time of year shopping online heightens a lot so the fraudsters and scammers know this so they are going to do anything they can to get your card information.”
If you do find your information stolen this Christmas, there are some steps that you can take.
“The first thing you need to do is contact your institution,” said Fino. “They can look into that and make sure to get the card turned off and follow the procedures they need to do to get you your money back.”
“Continue to change your pins,” said Sternadel. “Change your passwords regularly and don’t get too comfortable and use the same password.”
Sternadel was able to get back on track and is more cautious about what she does online.
“I’ve learned that you should set up with your bank and your credit card for notifications for any purchases,” said Sternadel.
“It is also suggested to use a Paypal account instead of your debit card when there is an option to do so to avoid putting in your debit or credit card number.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.