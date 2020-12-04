One business’s expansion shows larger picture of Iowa Park economic success

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - This week S-5! Manufacturing began its biggest expansion so far.
It and other factors across the city of Iowa Park have lead to a year with what city leaders call “surprising” economic growth.
“2020 has been an excellent year,” David Owen, the director of economic development, said.
2020 wasn’t easy on most Iowa Park businesses, S-5! Manufacturing included.
“We had a low like a lot of people did of about two or three or four months,” Harry Carner, the vice president of manufacturing for the company, said, “but we have really come on strong in the last four-five months.”
That strength has allowed them to move forward with an expansion project two years in the making. The company, which creates its own metal roof clamp systems and distributes worldwide out of Iowa Park, will add 20,000 more square footage and increase its production ability.
“So it’s not inhibiting our growth but it’s certainly straining our workforce,” Carner added.
S-5! isn’t alone in its success. This year Iowa Park has seen construction at an all time high. Sales tax revenue has passed last years.
“You know I’d like to pinpoint but there’s nothing we can pinpoint,” Owen said.
Owen said he believes there is one thing that has helped.
“A lot of it’s hard work,” he said, “we’ve worked hard to help our businesses weather this storm.”
S-5! plans to finish construction on the expansion mid-February which will then put them on the hunt to fill new jobs as they begin to put 2020 behind them.
“We’ve come out of this stronger I believe,” Carner said.
“Hopefully 2021 will be even better,” Owen added.
