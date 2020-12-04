Rain chances look slim to none over the next 7 days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to see mild conditions across Texoma. Today we will have a high of about 55 with sunny skies. The wind will be calmer out of the Northwest at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight tonight will have a low of about 29 with clear skies. Then going into Saturday, We might have a slight chance for a few isolated showers to our Southern and Southeastern counties.However these rain chances don’t look very solid so no official rain chances in the forecast. the rest of us will have partly cloudy skies with a high of 56. Saturday night into Sunday we will have Cloudy Skies with a low of 35. Then on Sunday we will continue the warming Trend will have a high of about 57 with partly cloudy skies but then we’ll see clear skies by the end of the day. Monday and Tuesday looks to be a copy and paste kind of forecast as we will have 61 for the high both days in about 32 for the low on both days. By Wednesday we really warm up thanks to some west and southwest winds. Wednesday we will have a high of 68 with sunny skies. However a cold front looks to come in by Thursday evening putting rain chances back into the forecast.