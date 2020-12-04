Small Rain Chances for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A weather system brings clouds our way on Saturday into Saturday night. There may also be some light rain on sprinkles along or south of the Red River late Saturday or Saturday night. This system will be east of us on Sunday with more sunshine along with a breeze out of the north. Our weather next week looks good with miler weather and mainly dry conditions until perhaps late in the week when we may see some rain chances show up.