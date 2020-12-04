Wichita Theatre hosting Santa’s North Pole Adventure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you’re looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit, the the Wichita Theatre Performing Art Centre is the place to be.
That’s where you can find Santa’s North Pole Adventure, featuring the North Pole, Santa’s Workshop, Village and house, along with so much more. A special visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus is also in store.
“It’s just important for families to get out and do things,” said Dwayne Jackson, Wichita Theatre Performing Art Centre owner. “We’re a family theatre, we’ve got the space and so we decided to get creative.”
Jackson said it’s all in an attempt to keep spirits bright like they normally are during these times.
“We’ve all gone through a lot of struggling times this year and it just gets really difficult, especially here in the holiday season with kids and families,” said Jackson.
They’ll be doing 22 events over three weeks and each of those will be limited 75 people each to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
Jackson also hopes that this event will become an annual one that will stay around.
Tickets for the event are $10 and include Santa’s North Pole Adventure, free hot chocolate or apple cider, and a special Christmas cookie.
If you’re interested in attending, tickets can be purchased online here or by calling (940) 723-9037.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.