The CDC changes quarantine guidelines from 14 days to 10

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -On December 2 the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommended guidelines, when it comes to how long a person should stay in quarantine.
Before, the CDC guideline used to state that an individual who has been in close contact with a person with covid-19 must stay in quarantine for 14 days, but now that time period could be as short as seven days.
However, according to the CDC these new quarantine guidelines are simply recommendations and local health authorities still have the final decision, based on what is best for their county.
“Local health departments still have the ability to have more stringent guidelines in place and that the fourteen days is still considered the gold standard.” said Lou Kreidler, Director of Wichita County Public Health District.
The Wichita County Public Health District is still waiting on recommendations from the Texas Department of State Health Services and other health experts, before making any final decisions.
“We’ll take The CDC guidance all the studies that they reference we’ll read all of that information and then we’ll have a conversation with Dr. Broom who is our health authority.” said Lou Kreidler, Director of Wichita County Public Health District.
For more information on the new quarantine guidelines visit the CDC website.
