Texas Ramp organization builds a ramp for WF family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Ramp organization along with volunteers is on a mission to build ramps for those who are disabled and in need and they were able to accomplish that today.
Along with that criteria, they also have to meet the financial inability to build one for themselves.
In the Wichita Falls Area, the Texas Ramp organization completes one build a month.
This month, one was built for Darrell Boyer. Boyer is a Wichita Falls resident with prosthetic legs and who uses a power chair.
“We’re trying to build plenty of ramps in the state to help a lot of people,” said Steven Ulrick, Texas Ramp Coordinator.
For Darrell Boyer, this project has been months in the making. His sons even joined the volunteer crew along with people from the Seabees at Sheppard Air Force Base.
“Sometimes he hates being cluttered in the house. So he can actually come outside and roll around and get fresh air when he needs it,” said Cameron Boyer, son of Darrell Boyer.
“It’s really going to help out a lot because he is confined to his power chair most of the time now. He just got out of the hospital today from another surgery he had to have done. So now he’s not going to wear his prosthetic legs for another month or two,” said Brice Boyer, son of Darrell Boyer.
This is one of the last ramps being built before the winter months.
“When they get done building it, they must paint it. So it’s a anti-slip paint that we use on the ramp and it has to be above 50 degrees to use the paint,” said Ulrick.
Ulrick knows that the winter conditions can lead to accidents of people slipping or falling on the ramps.
With it finally installed, Boyer can enter the new year with a new found sense of freedom.
“We’re thankful for it for this ramp being built for us and my dad so he can get up out of the house,” said Cameron.
