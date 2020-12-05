United Way gives away Christmas goodie bags

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the spirit of the Christmas holiday, North Texas Area United Way gave away bags for children earlier today.
In prior years, United Way holds an event with Santa, treats, and crafts. This year the event was changed as a drive-thru because of COVID-19.
The bags included hot chocolate, cookies, some Christmas-themed activities, and stickers.
Kids still got to see Santa for the Christmas Goodie Bag giveaway event.
“It’s just an opportunity for United Way to give back to the community and give families a little bit of time for some Christmas joy,” said Carol Marlar, executive director at North Texas Area United Way.
Marlar also said she considered today’s event a success.
United Way gave away over 200 bags so kids could have some fun things to do for the holiday.
