Fundraiser started out-of-state for disabled WF resident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A disabled Wichita Falls resident with multiple conditions is at the center of a fundraiser for a wheelchair accessible van.
Brooke Lockridge has beaten the odds of survival after medical professionals gave a prognosis of not surviving past the age of two. She has faced and continues to face a lot of challenges.
Brooke has cerebral palsy, is blind, and intellectually challenged.
A team of two family members and a family friend are fundraising to get a much needed wheelchair accessible van for Brooke. Two of the three fundraising members do not live in Texas.
“Because of Brooke’s conditions, she has multiple doctors appointments. She has different things throughout the day that she has to do,” said Barbara McMahan, a fundraising team member for Brooke.
Brooke’s mom, Kim Little, is her primary caregiver and helps Brooke get in and out of the car. Some days Brooke can make it into the car with little assistance. Other times, her mom has to pick her up.
“They would never be one to ask for help and I think that makes you want to help somebody even more,” said Tara Lockridge, the fundraiser coordinator and Brooke’s sister-in-law.
The fundraiser on GoFundMe was started this week and has reached more than one-third of their goal. It’s to benefit Brooke and her mom as their primary means of transportation.
“She really does put everybody else in front of her needs,” said Lockridge on why Brooke and her mom are deserving of this.
The fundraising team wants to meet their goal and get the van by Brooke’s 39th birthday or by Christmas.
