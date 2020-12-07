American Legion Post 202 needs volunteers to help prepare Christmas wreaths

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - You have a chance to make a difference and get in the Christmas spirit this Saturday.
At 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 202, you can help them get Christmas wreaths ready to be placed on Sunday at the graves of veterans who fought for our country and have passed away.
Volunteers would be just getting the wreaths ready to go up on Sunday at the Wichita County Cemetery.
You can call the post at (940) 322-8600 for more details on how to help.
