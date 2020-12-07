BBB Torch Awards for Ethics recipients to be announced tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton joined us today to talk about the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics.
The awards are one of the ways the BBB highlights and recognizes companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ethical business practices.
The winners will be announced during a Facebook Live event Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Eight companies and two nonprofits have been sorted into four categories to be recognized through the Torch Awards for Ethics.
The Small Category finalists include:
- Night Shift Computers
- Tease Salon
- Texas Farm Bureau Insurance
The Medium Category finalists include:
- Cornerstone Dental
- The Burn Shop
Companies in the Large Category include:
- All American Car Wash
- ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls
- Vernon Auto Group
The Nonprofit Category finalists include:
- First Step of Wichita Falls
- KMOC FM
