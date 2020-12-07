Boys & Girls Clubs hosts drive-thru Christmas Party due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will host its annual Christmas party this year as a drive-thru event due to COVID-19.
The 92nd annual party will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 12.
The drive-thru will be located at the Central Boys & Girls Clubs and all vehicle traffic will use the drive that connects 5th Street and 6th Street.
The event is free to the public for the first 1,000 children age 12 and under.
Santa Claus will be present and Corporate and Alumni board members will be handing out goody bags.
