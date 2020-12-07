Community Santa’s work continues on from others

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - One non-profit is stepping up to carry on the decades-long Christmas tradition of their community Santa, Doug Green, in his memory.
Green died two years ago. He would put on A Night for Santa event, which is the name of the fundraiser Redneck Culinary Academy started in memory of Green this year.
Money from the fundraiser will go towards putting toys under the Christmas tree at The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas, also
“When they asked me to meet with them about the Night for Santa fundraiser, I was very happy to go and give them any helpful hints that I could,” said Glenda Green, wife of Doug Green.
Redneck Culinary Academy asked for Glenda’s blessing before setting up the fundraiser. Doug was a member of the Redneck Culinary Academy.
Doug and Glenda Green have helped The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas for almost three decades.
“Doug always helped us at Christmas time. He was our true Christmas Eve Santa and the children loved seeing him and his family come out and celebrate the holidays with us,” said Sheila Catron, executive director at The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas.
The fundraiser has already raised about $2,000.
Donations are collected at First Bank under the account Redneck Culinary Academy.
“He started something and we wouldn’t be here today doing this if it wasn’t for him and what he started decades ago,” said Tag Davis, director of Redneck Culinary Academy.
On the weekend before Christmas, the funds will be used to buy toys off the wish lists of kids at The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas.
“Now that he is not with us anymore and he’s not able to do that, we want to try to continue bringing joy and happiness to children of the community who need it most,” said Davis.
For two years, Green’s sons, Wade and Brian, have made Santa appearances.
“They both resemble Santa so much that when their friends see them they’re reminded of Doug and what he did all those years,” said Glenda on her sons being Santa.
You can donate to the The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas in honor of Doug.
To learn more about The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas, you can visit their website.
