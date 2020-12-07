City Guide
Meals on Wheels to host 4th annual Blanket and Sock Drive

The goal is to collect 1,000 fleece blankets and 1,000 pairs of socks.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program will be holding its 4th Annual Blanket and Sock Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The goal is to collect 1,000 fleece blankets and 1,000 pairs of socks to distribute to Meals on Wheels recipients just before Christmas.

Meals on Wheels representatives will be at the Walmart on Lawrence Road on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept donations. Donations can also be dropped off at the Red Door Senior Center throughout the month of November.

