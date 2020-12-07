Meals on Wheels hosts 3rd Annual Blanket and Sock Drive tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels will be holding its 3rd Annual Blanket and Sock Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The goal is to collect 1,000 fleece blankets and 1,000 pairs of socks to distribute to Meals on Wheels recipients to help keep them warm throughout the winter.
The blankets only cost $2.50 at Walmart and all donations can be dropped off at the Walmart on Lawrence Road between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the Blanket and Sock Drive event page on Facebook.
