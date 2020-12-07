Rain chances return with our next frontal system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to have mild conditions across Texoma. We will have a high in the mid-60s with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the west at about 10 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 33 with clear skies then going into Tuesday we will have a high of about 67. On Wednesday it will be one of the warmest days of the next 7 days if not one of the warmest days of this month. We will have a high of 72 with sunny skies. However, a cold front will come in late Thursday. This will bring in rain chances late Thursday going into Friday. Then the high on Friday is only going to be about 59 compared to Thursday’s high of 69.