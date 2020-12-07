Wichita County tax offices could move toward drive-thru window system

WICHITA COUNTY Texas (TNN) - On Friday, Wichita County Commissioners met to discuss how to help operations at the county tax office. The office has been closed since Nov. 18 due to a number of employees testing positive for COVID-19.
“That’s the one office that we have the most day to day traffic in and out,” said Precinct 1 County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp. “We wanna make sure we’re keeping both the public and our staff stay safe.”
One solution for handling face to face transactions could be drive-thru windows. Currently, the court is scouting out vacant drive-thru windows at banks they can lease, acquiring an old bank on 5th and Scott with drive-thru windows, and a variety of other options.
“Right now all the cards are on the table,” said Beauchamp. “We’re just trying to think outside the box, to make sure that we’re able to service the public, to do our jobs that we’re supposed to be doing, and that we’re meeting everything the public expects out of us.”
Beauchamp says dealing with problems the pandemic has caused has been grueling but, our problems today have become a catalyst for change in the future.
“If you look at it as an opportunity, the solutions today may carry over into the future and just make it even more convenient in the future,” said Beauchamp.
